Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 125,104 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,104 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 144,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,482,000 after buying an additional 1,098,243 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 889,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 15.96%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $448,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

