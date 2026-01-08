Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 824,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 322,992 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $3,875,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 216,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

