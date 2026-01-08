Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,385 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 60.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $171.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

