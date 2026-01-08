Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 192,687 shares of company stock worth $56,255,711 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.27.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $322.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

