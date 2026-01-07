Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Baidu from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Management confidentially filed to spin off Kunlunxin (AI accelerator/chip unit) via a Hong Kong IPO; the move is being viewed as a major catalyst that could unlock a separate market valuation for the chip business (Baidu expects to retain a controlling stake), improve Baidu Core margins and free cash for buybacks. Baidu Announces Proposed Spin and Separate Listing: Kunlunxin
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is rising — Nomura raised its price target to $178 and kept a buy rating, signaling additional upside in sell?side expectations. Nomura Raises Price Target on Baidu to $178
- Positive Sentiment: Operational evidence: Baidu is a market leader in China’s GPU cloud market (about 40% share in H1 2025) and Kunlunxin accelerator shipments are scaling — supporting the growth story for both cloud and chip revenues. Baidu and Huawei Lead GPU Cloud Market as China’s AI Chip IPOs Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes both the spin?off upside and short?term volatility — several outlets frame recent moves as a “re?rating” story but caution execution and timing risks remain. Baidu: AI Chip Unit IPO A Major Catalyst (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: A new investor alert: Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Baidu investors, which introduces potential legal/financial risk and could weigh on sentiment while the inquiry is unresolved. Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baidu, Inc.
Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.
Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.
