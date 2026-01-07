Paul Lizzul Sells 4,219 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lizzul sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $182,513.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,687.78. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 466,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.32. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 131,540.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

