Paul Lizzul Sells 4,219 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lizzul sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $182,513.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,687.78. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 466,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.32. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 131,540.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.
