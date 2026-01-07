Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 133,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 118,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Trading Up 25.0%
The company has a market cap of C$3.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A month before the crash
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.