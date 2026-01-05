ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.64, but opened at $182.18. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $182.99, with a volume of 2,924,260 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 11.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at $301,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

