Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) vs. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Head to Head Review

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Revolve Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 8 9 0 2.53 Forward Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.35%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Forward Industries.

This table compares Revolve Group and Forward Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.13 billion 1.87 $49.56 million $0.76 38.97 Forward Industries $25.19 million 31.97 -$1.95 million ($4.46) -2.09

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 4.64% 11.26% 7.30% Forward Industries -14.52% -1,522.78% -44.33%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Forward Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.