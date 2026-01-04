JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish signal — a billionaire investor publicly backing QQQ may attract retail and institutional attention and lead to incremental inflows into the Nasdaq?heavy ETF. This Billionaire Investment Legend is Betting on the QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market strength flagged — TipRanks noted QQQ was up in pre?market trading on Jan 2, suggesting early buying interest that can feed momentum into the session (short?term bullish signal). QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-2-2026
- Positive Sentiment: Structural tailwind for ETFs — Seeking Alpha highlights regulatory moves (ETF share class approvals) that could ease conversions and product innovation across mutual fund complexes, potentially benefiting liquid, flagship ETFs like QQQ by encouraging flows into ETF wrappers. ETF Share Class Approval For Mutual Fund Complexes – A True Game-Changer
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on resilience and tariffs — Several Seeking Alpha pieces argue the economy remained resilient in 2025 and that tariffs didn’t derail growth; these are broader market context items that can support equity multiples but don’t directly change QQQ’s sector composition. Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience Why Didn’t Trump’s Tariffs Crash The Economy In 2025?
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed/market dynamics analysis — A Seeking Alpha piece discusses Fed risks versus market advantages; useful for positioning but ambiguous for directional flows into QQQ until policy signals (rates, guidance) become clearer. The Fed’s Biggest Problem Is The Market’s Greatest Advantage
- Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness in tech?led sessions — TipRanks noted a prior decline for QQQ as technology names pulled back, a reminder that sector concentration makes QQQ sensitive to episodic tech profit?taking and rotation risks. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-1-2026
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.