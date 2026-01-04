JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $613.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

