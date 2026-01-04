Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $628.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $636.08. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

