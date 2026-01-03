Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 23.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) were up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 159,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 93,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 23.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.98.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

