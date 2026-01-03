JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 417,047 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,047 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up about 1.8% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 4.27% of Colliers International Group worth $330,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.40. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

