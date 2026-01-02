vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – vTv Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

12/15/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2025 – vTv Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/17/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – vTv Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.