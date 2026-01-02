Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.83. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $10.7650, with a volume of 193,776 shares changing hands.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

