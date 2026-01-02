Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $37.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

