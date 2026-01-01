Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Director Buys $5,312,380.80 in Stock

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Horowitz bought 334,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,380.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,601,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,956,822.20. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Navan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Navan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Positive Sentiment: Major insider accumulation — Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen disclosed multiple purchases (totaling roughly 1.06M shares across late?Dec) that materially increased its stake; large, repeated buys from a top shareholder are a strong bullish signal and likely lifted demand. InsiderTrades — Insider Buying

Direct insider purchases by director Benjamin A. Horowitz — matching/parallel buys reported across the same dates reinforce management confidence and tend to attract investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research note — Seeking Alpha published a buy thesis highlighting a large underpenetrated TAM, enterprise traction, and AI-enabled unit-cost advantages (land?and?expand model with cross?sell potential). That narrative supports higher forward expectations. Seeking Alpha — Large TAM And Clear Growth Outlook

Institutional / analyst interest — recent coverage includes buy/outperform ratings and mid?to?high?$20s price targets from firms that followed the company; consensus remains tilted toward “Buy,” supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Balance sheet and liquidity — Navan reports strong liquidity metrics (current/quick ratio ~4.49) and low leverage (debt/equity ~0.14), which reduce short?term solvency risk but don’t address profitability. MarketBeat — Financials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Navan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Navan in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

