SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 148,089 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 114,511 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SSII stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. SS Innovations International has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.60.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

