Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,119 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 6,203 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,369. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 1.98% of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices. FSYD was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

