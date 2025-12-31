Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $16.5350, with a volume of 24521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of research firms have commented on IDEXY. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Industria de Diseno Textil Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.40%.The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

