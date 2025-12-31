Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $15.69. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.2490, with a volume of 3,465 shares.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) is a global provider of medical diagnostics services, specializing in pathology and radiology. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has grown into one of the largest laboratory networks in the world. Its ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol SKHHY.

The company offers a broad range of clinical pathology services, including anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.

