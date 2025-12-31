Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Kirt Karros Sells 36,460 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Kirt Karros sold 36,460 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -950.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

