Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,085 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $478.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.13.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

