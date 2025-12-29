iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Short Interest Down 46.1% in December

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,397 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 37,857 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 121,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the second quarter worth $603,000.

Get iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Trading Down 0.7%

QTOP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. 98,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.