NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.50. NSK shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 150 shares.

NSK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

