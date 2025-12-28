Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,798 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.21 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.08%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 3,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $37,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,083.60. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

