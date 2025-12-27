Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.15 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and $1.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

