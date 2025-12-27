AI Companions Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.48 Million (AIC)

AI Companions (AIC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, AI Companions has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. AI Companions has a total market capitalization of $79.48 million and $2.50 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AI Companions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,408.07 or 0.99879775 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions’ launch date was September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. The official message board for AI Companions is medium.com/@aicompanions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.07914041 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,247,944.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Companions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Companions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.