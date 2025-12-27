Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

CGGR stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.