Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3,321.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,814,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

