First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $103.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

