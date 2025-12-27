VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 373,365 shares, a growth of 378.6% from the November 30th total of 78,019 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,652,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Stock Performance

OMAH stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

About VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of securities selected from Berkshire Hathaway positions, while employing a covered call strategy. Index constituents primarily consist of US large-cap stocks OMAH was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

