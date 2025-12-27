Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $12.75. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 45,709 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Tenax Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.93. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenax Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stuart Rich bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcgauley bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250. This represents a -600.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 18,105 shares of company stock worth $149,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 79,998 shares during the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company’s proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax’s lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

