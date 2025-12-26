Wayfinder (PROMPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.97 Million

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Wayfinder token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wayfinder has a market cap of $10.97 million and $4.74 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,648.74 or 1.00153641 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,468.20 or 0.99684994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder’s launch date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder.

Buying and Selling Wayfinder

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,815,051 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.04870343 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,731,650.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wayfinder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

