Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Estimate for RAIL Earnings

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freightcar America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.25 million. Freightcar America had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAIL. Zacks Research upgraded Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Freightcar America has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightcar America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freightcar America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freightcar America by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 328,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freightcar America by 18.1% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 258,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Freightcar America by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 238,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freightcar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

