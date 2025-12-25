Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

HOOD opened at $120.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,150.40. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,686,763 shares of company stock valued at $475,848,059. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: High?profile buying: Ark Invest (Cathie Wood) purchased roughly $30M of HOOD during a recent dip, providing demand support and signaling conviction from a growth investor. Cathie Wood bought $30M of HOOD

High?profile buying: Ark Invest (Cathie Wood) purchased roughly $30M of HOOD during a recent dip, providing demand support and signaling conviction from a growth investor. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion that can drive recurring revenue: Robinhood is rolling out NFL prop bets and parlays on its prediction?markets platform — a fast?growing product the company says is on pace to be a material revenue driver. That diversification into sports betting and expanded prediction markets is a clear growth catalyst. Robinhood NFL prop/parlay rollout

Product expansion that can drive recurring revenue: Robinhood is rolling out NFL prop bets and parlays on its prediction?markets platform — a fast?growing product the company says is on pace to be a material revenue driver. That diversification into sports betting and expanded prediction markets is a clear growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Recent analyst coverage and raised targets (trades like Truist, Needham, Loop Capital and others) keep a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an above?market average price target, which underpins near?term upside expectations. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Analyst support: Recent analyst coverage and raised targets (trades like Truist, Needham, Loop Capital and others) keep a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an above?market average price target, which underpins near?term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report appears anomalous: a December filing shows “0 shares” shorted (days?to?cover 0.0) — likely a data or reporting glitch rather than a genuine collapse of short interest; investors should watch updated official filings.

Short?interest report appears anomalous: a December filing shows “0 shares” shorted (days?to?cover 0.0) — likely a data or reporting glitch rather than a genuine collapse of short interest; investors should watch updated official filings. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership: institutions hold >90% of shares, which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate directional flows when funds rebalance. Institutional ownership and insider trades

High institutional ownership: institutions hold >90% of shares, which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate directional flows when funds rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares (~22% reduction of his holding) at ~ $122.39, which some investors interpret as a cautionary sign despite being routine for executives. SEC filing available. CTO Form 4 sale

Insider selling: CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares (~22% reduction of his holding) at ~ $122.39, which some investors interpret as a cautionary sign despite being routine for executives. SEC filing available. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking & technical risk: after a large YTD rally, some market commentators flag cooling trading volumes in crypto/equities and bearish technical signs that could pressure the headline multiple and trigger further near?term selling. Take?profits analysis

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

