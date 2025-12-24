TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $1.13 (BATS:MARZ)

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.1304 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 317.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Trading Up 4.0%

MARZ stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 4,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.68.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. MARZ was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

