Alexander Scott Buys 42 Shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 357 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 344.55.

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 410 to GBX 430 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IntegraFin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433.75.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

