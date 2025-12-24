Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.50 and last traded at GBX 216.50, with a volume of 6598109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

