Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Randy Seidl Sells 21,520 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $204,009.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,215.60. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of ONDS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

More Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have upgraded or reiterated buy/outperform ratings and a consensus price target around $10.43, providing near-term upside support for the stock. Analyst Coverage & Upgrades

Large institutional investors have materially increased positions (Vanguard, Two Sigma, Hood River, etc.), indicating conviction from quant and active funds that can support longer-term demand.

Recent quarter: Ondas missed EPS estimates but beat revenue (revenue growth vs. continued negative margins/ROE). That mixed fundamental print leaves room for upside if revenue momentum continues but keeps profitability concerns front?of?mind.

Technical/context: shares have been well above their 200?day and 50?day SMAs and the stock has wide volatility (beta ~2.4), so news-driven moves can be amplified.

Clustered insider selling on Dec. 22 is the main near?term negative catalyst: Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares and CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares — all at roughly $9.48. Multiple directors reducing positions (single?day, sizable blocks) can be read as a liquidity event or a lack of insider buying conviction and likely pressured the stock today.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

