SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.0184, but opened at $6.3515. SES shares last traded at $6.3515, with a volume of 150 shares.

SES Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $898.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company’s video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

