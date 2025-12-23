CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $81.10 Thousand

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $81.10 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00001675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00003978 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00424708 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $80,079.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

