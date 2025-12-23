Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.80. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 4,007 shares traded.
Veradigm Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.
About Veradigm
Veradigm, Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company’s offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.
Veradigm’s product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.