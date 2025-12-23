Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.23, but opened at $90.31. Nebius Group shares last traded at $90.5470, with a volume of 1,026,780 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 3.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

