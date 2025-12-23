Simon’s Cat (CAT) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,439.34 or 1.00160480 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,237,710,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,566,692,514,541 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simonscat.xyz. The Reddit community for Simon’s Cat is https://reddit.com/r/simonscat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,237,710,443.85156052 with 7,566,692,514,540.81682913 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000258 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $4,752,724.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

