Cookie (COOKIE) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Cookie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a total market cap of $24.29 million and $5.03 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,619.11 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie launched on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,893,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,525,470 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,893,414 with 635,525,470 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.03972202 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $4,311,861.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

