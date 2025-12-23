Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 46.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 903,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 286,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 761,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $10,128,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
More Stanley Black & Decker News
Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SWK agreed to sell its Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing business to Howmet Aerospace for approximately $1.8 billion in cash — the headline catalyst that pushed shares higher because it immediately crystallizes significant cash value from a non-core asset. Stanley Black & Decker Announces Agreement to Sell Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing Business to Howmet Aerospace for $1.8 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts expect SWK to use proceeds to pay down debt and reduce leverage — a balance-sheet move investors view as lowering financial risk and supporting the dividend. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Sells Aerospace Unit for $1.8 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes the deal eases investor fears about a potential dividend cut — narratives from commentators frame the sale as a turning point that preserves the company’s income-profile. Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Jumped Today
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors and analysts now view SWK as an attractively priced income name after the de-risking move, with bullish commentary suggesting this is a buying opportunity for dividend-focused investors. Stanley Black & Decker: Good Opportunity To Buy A Quality Income Asset On The Cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Market scanners and trading desks flagged notable activity and volume in SWK as news broke — increased liquidity can amplify intraday moves but does not change fundamentals by itself. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sees Notable Market Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: The buyer, Howmet Aerospace, highlighted favorable tax treatment and strategic fit for its aerospace fastener portfolio — news that clarifies the counterparty and structure but is primarily relevant to Howmet. Howmet Aerospace to Acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing from Stanley Black & Decker for approximately $1.8 Billion
- Negative Sentiment: The divestiture removes a revenue-generating aerospace business from SWK’s portfolio, so long-term revenue/earnings growth could be modestly affected depending on what management does with freed capacity and capital; the net impact depends on redeployment of cash. Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock is Surging Monday
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.
Operations are organized across three principal business segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.