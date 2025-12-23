Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 46.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 903,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 286,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 761,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $10,128,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

