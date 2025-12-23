Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 155,297 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 155,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

