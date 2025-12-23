Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,179 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,953,000 after buying an additional 3,342,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after buying an additional 2,850,436 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

