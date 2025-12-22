Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.4260, but opened at $34.14. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands.

Nissan Chemical Stock Up 0.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of -0.19.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $408.41 million for the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

